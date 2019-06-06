NORTH PORT — A North Port man discovered a giant Asian water monitor had ripped through his lanai screen June 1, sending Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers in search of the lizard.
“I want it caught and want it gone,” said Erik Merlo, who first spotted the approximately 4-foot-long reptile on his front porch.
“I thought it had to be someone’s pet because I knew that they’re not from around here,” he said.
The monitor showed up around 6:30 p.m. June 1 outside his home in the 3100 block of Oporto Street off Salford Boulevard about midway between Price Boulevard and Tamiami Trail near Cranberry Elementary School.
Merlo ran to grab a sheet of plywood from his garage to block the ripped lanai screen.
But the reptile fled before he returned.
Merlo noted that the reptile remained in the area. He heard the lizard in the woods near his home Friday, one day after he first saw the reptile.
FWC officers launched a search for the lizard after receiving a report of the incident.
Merlo said officers provided a trap, which he later set up in his backyard.
Another Asian water monitor was captured and removed from the Venice area Saturday after it was reportedly seen in the wild.
These non-native lizards have the potential to threaten native species of wildlife in Florida, FWC officials said. The reptiles can also be dangerous toward small pets.
Both lizards are believed to have been pets that escaped or were accidentally released into the wild, according to information from the FWC.
However, it is unknown whether the two incidents are related.
The FWC urges the public to contact its Exotic Species Hotline at 888-483-4681 to report any Asian water monitor sightings. Reports can also be made online at IveGot1.org.
According to Animal Diversity, run by the University of Michigan Museum of Zoology, the Asian water monitor is a “semi-aquatic” animal seen on river banks and swamps in southern Asia — from India to the Philippines.
“The water monitor is an extreme carnivore,” the University of Michigan website states. “This means that the lizard will eat about any animal that it believes it can consume. Among some of the common prey includes: birds and their eggs, small mammals (especially rats), fish, lizards, frogs, snakes, juvenile crocodiles, and tortoises. Like the Komodo dragon, the water monitor has been known to dig up corpses of humans and devour them as well.”
