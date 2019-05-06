Editor’s note: This is Part 1 of 2
After graduating from the University of New Mexico, Victor Simpson, who now lives in Punta Gorda Isles subdivision, went into the Marine Corps in 1969.
He followed in the footsteps of his father who served in the Corps during World War II and the Korean War that followed.
He joined just in time to be shipped on Vietnam during the closing weeks of that ill-fated conflict.
“I was stationed in Thailand and we were flying sorties into Cambodia in our F-4 Phantom jet fighters. They were still fighting and we were bombing enemy artillery and tanks,” Simpson, who would retire as a Marine colonel, recalled recently. “There was very little shooting at our planes. We would fly in and drop our 500-pound bombs at 1,500 feet and fly out.
“As soon as we dropped our bombs, we’d fly high because most of their defense was small arms fire. Generally four of our planes would attack a target.”
A few weeks later Simpson’s squadron flew from Thailand to Okinawa and Naha Air Base there. He made it back to the states in 1974 and became a flight instructor at a base in Mississippi.
After serving as an instructor pilot, Simpson was transferred to El Toro, Calif., and the Marine airbase there. It was at this point his squadron received updated F-4s that made them capable of landing on a small carrier’s deck.
“Myself and my RIO in the back seat, Jim Ardaiolo, were flying just another night flight by VMFA-531 off the carrier Coral Sea in the Indian Ocean during a cruise we took in 1979-80.
“The routine for the F-4N CAT Shot is full afterburners with full back stick. The shot is designed to give the aircraft about 10 knots airspeed above minimum flying speed for the aircraft weight at launch.
“As I went through the routine of moving the stick slightly forward to establish climb attitude I felt the nose of the plane continue to go down. At that point I slowly fed in some left rudder which brought the nose down enough to establish a routine climb and power us out of a stall.
“After we returned from our mission, the CAT office was waiting for us in the ready room. He apologized and said just as our launch was made he noticed a drop in catapult launch pressure which reduced our minimum flying speed by 10 percent.
“It was the brute force of the J-79 engines in the F-4 that made it the great plane it was. It was this force that kept a positive rate of climb during an approaching stall condition and powered us out of what could have been a disastrous ending.”
It wasn’t until the Iran Hostage Crisis in 1980 that Simpson switched airplanes. He went from the F-4 Phantom to an F-18 Hornet.
Recalling the switch in planes, he said, “The F-18 had a bigger engine and improved avionics.”
