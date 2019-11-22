Jurors heard that at least three times, 36-year-old Kristopher Michael Tetreault molested a girl under 12, and threatened her to keep quiet about the sex acts.
Last week, a jury in Sarasota court found Tetreault of North Port, guilty of two counts of capital sexual battery on a child under 12.
Twelfth Judicial Circuit Judge Charles Roberts recently sentenced Tetreault to two consecutive life sentences.
In May, a child alleged that three times Tetreault touched her “personal space bubble” forcing himself on her and touching her inappropriately, court records show. She was in a bathing suit on the couch at a North Port home watching television the last time he assaulted her. She was at a home in Charlotte County when another encounter occurred.
In late May, Tetreault pleaded not guilty and demanded a jury trial.
During an interview with Department of Children and Family investigators, the victim explained Tetreault warned her if she told on him, a family member would kill Tetreault and go to jail for murder, and the girl would have nowhere to live. The young victim alleged Tetreault said “everyone” would blame her.
Included in the discovery documents were body camera footage from North Port Police Officer Caleb Kerr’s interview with Tetreault’s. Drawings from the child’s forensic interview with DCF, and evidence of Tetreault’s prior sexual acts on the victim, were also introduced during the trial.
After the trial, Josh Taylor, NPPD spokesperson, called the cooperation between Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Sarasota County State Attorney’s Office “fantastic” in helping convict Tetreault.
“While we can’t take away the pain this child has endured, the bravery they have shown will likely keep other children from being harmed by this individual,” Taylor said. “We’re thankful that these sentences are harsh enough to get the attention of those committing or planning on committing these types of crimes. It is obvious that our agency (NPPD) and our county is going to go to great lengths to make sure justice for our little ones is served.”
