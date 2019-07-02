STAFF REPORT
NORTH PORT — A man who used a North Port hotel room to sell meth received a 15-year sentence after a jury found him guilty Wednesday.
Dylan Woodward, 27, was convicted Wednesday and sentenced Thursday in Sarasota County Circuit Court after a 2018 methamphetamine bust.
Woodward was arrested in connection to a methamphetamine trafficking ring in North Port.
On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office announced Woodward has been sentenced.
According to the release by the sheriff’s office, Woodward was arrested at the Budget Inn in North Port as part of Operation Night Train.
Woodward was found with four bags of methamphetamine, a cellophane cigarette wrapper that was suspected to contain oxycodone pills, a digital scale and a glass methamphetmine pipe, according to a 2018 probable cause affidavit.
Woodward was the only person investigators saw in the room, and Woodward paid for the room. A credit card in Woodward’s name had been found in the room.
According to documents, the methamphetamine weighed 170.2 grams. One gram is generally worth about $80, according to a nonprofit drug rehabilitation website.
At the time, Woodward was charged with trafficking of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
Woodward has been arrested multiple times in Sarasota County with arrests dating back to 2017 for trafficking of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance as well, driving with a suspended license, and theft of a vehicle.
