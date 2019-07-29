SOUTH VENICE — A North Port man was killed late Sunday after being struck by a car while riding a bike. 

The man, unidentified as authorities confirm to next of kin, was "southbound in the outside northbound lane against traffic on U.S. 41, north of Rockley Blvd," according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol. 

A 2010 Honda Accord driving by Steven Terrell, 35, of North Port, was northbound in the outside lane of the highway when the front corner of the Accord collided with the bicyclist at 9:10 p.m.

The victim, of is 54, was thrown from the bicycle into grass along the shoulder. 

Terrell stopped at the scene, authorities said. 

The investigation continues into the crash.

According to officials, as of 5 p.m. Monday night, next of kin had not been notified. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments