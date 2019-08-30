By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — It took more than 17 months, but Joseph McCallum finally had a chance to say thank you.
McCallum, 67, was seriously injured when he fell from a ladder at his home on Zander Terrace on March 13, 2018.
He underwent operations at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Doctors told him he was fortunate to survive and the quick work of local EMT personnel and the air evacuation team were the reason he made it.
McCallum remembers very little of it.
As he recovered, McCallum thought that even though he couldn’t remember much of his rescue, he should go back, find and thank those who helped him.
It was easier said than done. In late July, he approached the media and sought help.
A news story in the North Port Sun was followed by contact with Josh Taylor, the spokesman for the North Port Fire Department and the quest gathered new momentum.
Taylor figured out who was on duty on March 13, 2018.
Arrangements were made, and on Thursday morning, McCallum finally was able to visit and thank the team that went on the run to his home — as well as the pilot of BayFlite helicopter who flew him to Sarasota.
On Thursday morning, McCallum visited Firehouse 81 and the crews were waiting for him.
“It was wonderful,” McCallum said, tearing up. “It’s so nice to meet those who saved your life.”
He said he was not going to rest until his quest was successful.
“North Port is such a wonderful place full of wonderful people,” he said. “I think more people should stop and thank those who serve us in so many ways.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.