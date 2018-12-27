NORTH PORT - One man is missing and two children have been rescued after a mishap on the Myakka River in North Port today.
Florida Fish & Wildlife are in charge of the investigation. Few details have been released. A call into the Public Information Office was not immediately returned.
According to WWSB journalists at the scene, two boys and an adult man were in the water after some type of mishap involving the boat. It is unclear the relationship between the boys and the adult.
Photography from helicopters above the scene show a sunken boat in the river. Authorities said the boys were found in mangroves nearby.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Department is assisting with water rescue and recovery, according to the department.
Florida Fish & Wildlife Public Information Officer Brian Norris said the three people were on the boat at the time, and described the two rescued as "juveniles."
Authorities were staging at Kellogg Lane, near the river, in the southwest part of the city just north of the Myakka State Forrest.
This story will be updated.
