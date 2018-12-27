NORTH PORT - Investigators are releasing few details Thursday night about a boat that sank with three passengers aboard on the Myakka River near North Port's Myakka State Forest earlier in the day.
One man was missing while two juveniles were rescued from a boat that was seen sunken in the water near the wooded area off East River Road and Kellog Avenue.
The call came in about 10:20 a.m. to authorities that a boat was taking on water, according to Florida Fish & Wildlife Public Information Officer Brian Norris.
Norris said three people ended up in the water as the small boat sank. He said a Good Samaritan picked up the two boys who were standing in shallow water near some mangroves.
The boys, whom Norris described as teenagers, had been wearing life jackets. The rescuer evacuated them to authorities.
The two received medical attention from emergency medical officials and were cleared, Norris said.
He called it an "active search and rescue" for the third person on the boat.
Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, Sarasota County and Charlotte County along with North Port authorities were assisting with the search, he said.
Four boats and a helicopter were involved in the search earlier Thursday.
FWC is the lead agency in the investigation. According to WFLA, the sunken boat has been anchored in place by authorities as a key part to the investigation.
