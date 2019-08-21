William Salyer

Staff Report

SARASOTA — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating what Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has deemed a “missing endangered adult.”

William “T” Salyer, 49, of Sarasota, was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday at his home on the 3000 block of Ridge Avenue.

“He has a limited mental capacity and is known to walk in the area of Kensington Park near 17th Street and Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota,” authorities said in a news release.

However, authorities are not sure if he’s in that area or elsewhere.

Salyer is described as standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 138 pounds. He had brown eyes and brown hair with a “Mohawk”-style haircut and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts and black slide sandals, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on Salyer, or who “comes into contact with him,” is asked to dial 911.

