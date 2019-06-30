Lazar Tapesh
  • Lazar Tapesh, 86, of North Port.
 Lazar Tapesh

NORTH PORT - North Port authorities announced Sunday afternoon that a man from the city is missing. 

Lazar Tapesh, 86, is said to have Alzheimer's and left sometime after 11 p.m. Saturday, according to a social media post from the North Port Police Department. 

Tapesh "thinks he is driving to 'Romania' which his family believes is Detroit where they previously resided," the department stated.

It is believed he is driving a black Lexus SUV with a Florida license plate of 4415QQ. It is unknown what he is wearing. 

Anyone who sees him or has information is urged to call 911. 

0
0
0
2
0

Recommended for you

Load comments