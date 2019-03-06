NORTH PORT — A couple is trying to recover a family pet that flew high into a tree on their property Saturday and hasn't been seen since Sunday evening.
Rio is a 5-year-old, blue-and-gold macaw who was living with his owners, Mark and Rebecca Santiago, in the area of Purdue Street and Price Boulevard near Toledo Blade Elementary School in North Port.
"Our family is our pets," Mark Santiago said Wednesday.
Rio, who previously had his wings clipped, took flight for the first time over the weekend when he became spooked, Santiago said.
It's possible there was a loud noise or the bird became fearful of a garden hose — which he may have mistaken for a snake.
Rio flew from the backyard over their roof and into a tree in the front, Santiago explained. They tried to encourage him to come down by shaking his food and even enlisting the help of Rio's fellow macaw, a female named Mango.
"We tried to bring Mango around to see if they would talk back and forth to each other," he said.
The birds have a variety of words that they know and speak. Among the words Rio speaks are "cracker," "hi," "Mango," "Mark," and "Rebecca."
He responds to the word "cracker" as well.
Rio remained high in the tree for about a day, then flew to another neighborhood tree. Mark Santiago was putting a ladder together Sunday evening when he discovered Rio had flown away from that tree as well. Rio hasn't been seen since.
Mark Santiago said they recently moved from California where the birds didn't have a lot of the humidity and high trees — which would be similar to the rain forest where they are native.
He doesn't think the skittish macaw would cross the bigger roads like Price nor Toledo Blade boulevards, so he is hoping people will keep an eye out — and an ear open — for the loud squawks of Rio.
"Rio is scared of noises. When we mow our grass, he goes a little berserk and starts squawking ... That's why I was a little surprised to not see him around our neighborhood."
Anyone who sees Rio can call Santiago at 602-803-0465.
He said many people have been trying to assist and that's been appreciated.
"Best neighbors we've ever had before," he said. "It's really a pet friendly and a friendly town. Everyone is very helpful."
(1) comment
Hope you get Rio home soon.
