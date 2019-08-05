By TOM HARMENING
NORTH PORT — Joseph McCallum just wants to take a few minutes to say thank you.
“I firmly believe that’s what I ought to do to those who worked to save my life,” he said.
McCallum was working in his pool lanai in the 2600 block of Zander Terrace on March 13, 2018, putting a shade screen up against the roof.
He was up on a ladder. He fell. Everything is muddled after that.
“I remember falling,” he said. “After that, it was confusing. I remember my wife dialing 911; then EMTs in my house, talking to me,” he said.
The next memories:
“Someone saying, ‘We’d better airlift him or he may not make it.’”
The next thing he recalls is being in Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s main facility. There, he endured a six-hour operation on his hip and intestinal area. Then, the next day, another one.
“Then a doctor saying I was lucky I got here when I did. I was a mess.”
McCallum, who made a career of the Air Force and is a Vietnam veteran, had broken his pelvis and injured other areas.
“Looking back over the EMTs’ notes I have, I now realize how hard they worked over me,” he said. “A lot of people worked hard to keep me alive.”
A religious man, McCallum has a strong conviction that he now has to go back and express his appreciation to those who were there to help him.
He has begun his search.
“North Port is a good place”, he said. “I have lived here for 17 years. I think we should thank those who are here to serve us. I don’t think we do that enough.”
He hasn’t been able to find many of those on hand on that March day 16 months ago. But help is on the way.
Josh Taylor, a spokesman for the city, is taking up the search on behalf of McCallum.
“I think we can run down those on duty that day,” Taylor said. “Maybe we can get all or some of them on hand for Joseph to thank.”
It would bring a sense of closure forMcCallum.
“The only other thing is that all the time I was in Vietnam, I never got to ride in a helicopter. Then I get my first ride here to the hospital and I don’t remember a thing.”
