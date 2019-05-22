NORTH PORT — A man who has used aliases such as "Dark Angel" and "Nikilli Draven" along with, more recently, Nathan Kenny, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex crimes against area victims.
Nathaniel Dean Kinney, 31, has a long list of criminal accusations against him since 2005, including arrests on allegations of theft, battery, drugs and trespassing on school grounds.
He also has a previous conviction for a sex crime against a victim between the ages of 12 and 15 that netted him 11 months in prison from a 2009 crime.
Kinney was arrested on three different crimes in mid-2018, including four counts of sexual assault with a minor; three counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim older than 12, younger than 16, and one count of harassing a witness.
Kinney's latest run-ins with the law began in July 2018 when he sexually assaulted a victim older than 12, younger than 16 at his home along Mayberry Avenue in North Port. The victim in that case described it as "painful and nonconsensual."
During the investigation, police learned Kinney had also committed sex crimes with another person between the age of 16 and 17 also at his Mayberry Avenue home starting in May 2018. The victim told investigators they had been been "dating" Nathaniel Kinney during the time.
Kinney called a witness in that case, in violation of a no-contact order, and allegedly told the witness to call the victim to beg for assistance.
"Can you tell (victim) that (victim) is the reason I'm in here? … And, I don't know, figure out how to drop the f---ing charges?" he allegedly asked in the call.
He also told the witness to profess his love for the victim in the call as well.
While in Sarasota County Jail, he also attacked a fellow inmate after the two had words while playing cards.
"He was running his mouth all day every day, and I got tired of hearing it," Kinney told an investigating officer. "I apologize for what I did, I know it was wrong," he said.
The other inmate did not want to press charges. Jail officials who saw what happened pressed charges against Kinney for the attack.
On Monday, Kinney pleaded guilty to a litany of the recent charges, including lewd and lascivious battery; lewd and lascivious molestation; battery on a jail inmate; unlawful sexual activity with minors and harassing a witness.
He was sentenced to 30 years in prison, 15 additional years on probation and sexual offender listing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.