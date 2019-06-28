NORTH PORT - An overnight shooting led to the arrest of the original victim - who is now considered a suspect in the case, North Port Police announced early Friday.
His wounds occurred when he was shot attempting to rob a woman in North Port.
The woman's boyfriend - who had been sitting in a car while she used an ATM - saw what was happening and shot him in defense of her.
"Investigators have worked through the night and now have an understanding on how our shooting occurred," North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said. "We now believe the subject who was shot, got that way after attempting to rob someone at an ATM located at the Suncoast Credit Union, 4451 Aidan Lane."
On Friday afternoon, authorities identified the men charged: Ryan Warren, 19, and Eric McKenzie, 25, both of North Port.
Warren was the man shot by the boyfriend of the victim, investigators said. He will be processed when he is discharged from the hospital, police said.
Both Warren and McKenzie face a charge of robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon.
Warren lives in the 5800 block of Sabal Trace Drive in North Port and is employed by West Villages, according to the report. McKenzie lives in the 8100 block of Boca Grande Avenue in North Port and is a dietitian for Gardens of Venice, the report states.
Police were alerted to the shooting about 10:30 p.m. Thursday when witnesses reported hearing multiple gun shots in the 17000 block of Tamiami Trail near Walmart.
According to a probable cause affidavit released Friday afternoon, McKenzie called North Port Police saying Warren has shot by a man when he was being robbed.
Warren was bleeding and on the ground outside the Goodwill store at 14879 Tamiami Trail, about a half-mile from where witnesses heard the gunshots.
Initially, Warren told police he was robbed and shot by a white man "but could give no further description," the affidavit states.
Warren was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital trauma center, authorities said.
By Friday morning, police were saying Warren was a robber who was stalking a woman at an ATM.
"The robber, who had a loaded handgun, approached a female victim using the ATM," Taylor said. "Her boyfriend who was sitting in the car waiting observed the situation going down. He then exited the vehicle, shooting the robber several times."
McKenzie and Warren fled, investigators said, with McKenzie than calling police about what authorities now contend was a false story.
They were located a short-time later by authorities.
"During the investigation, a white male ... arrived at the North Port Police Department lobby to report that he was the shooter in this incident under investigation," the affidavit states.
According to the news release from Taylor, "Through (witness) accounts, admissions and surveillance, the robber and the getaway driver are now suspects in this case."
