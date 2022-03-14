NORTH PORT — Debbie Wing Schrank is both proud of her 31-year-old son and scared for his safety.
Schrank, of North Port, frequently posts updates from her son Tanner and his wife Andrea Duarte on social media.
The couple moved to Krakow, Poland in 2015 after Tanner started medical school at Jagiellonian University. Tanner graduated in 2019.
Tanner Schrank is with a medical education firm; Andrea teaches English.
The couple never dreamed they would become a safe place for hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing their country in an unprovoked war from Russia. Every hour, hundreds of refugees are crossing the border.
While Krakow is about 520 miles from the Poland-Ukraine border, Schrank understands it must be stressful for everyone as their lives were normal and now filled with so much uncertainty. She’s glad her son and his wife can help.
“We received questions about how to help those affected by the war in Ukraine,” Tanner said in a message to The Daily Sun. “Many Ukrainians and non-Ukrainians are fleeing into Poland, so we are focusing our aid efforts on those people since we can physically take donations to the drop-off points and know where they’re going. Poland itself is not at war and it’s very safe in Krakow.”
The pair is donating requested items and funds as well as giving money from their monthly Patreon podcast. They launched a PayPal account so they could get donations and buy items needed by those who crossed the border with nothing more than one suitcase per family.
The couple understood some refugees are coming without their cancer medication, pet food, diapers and other basic necessities.
They recently received donations and bought $270 worth of wool socks and thermal underwear for those still in Ukraine.
Shortly after, they bought $226 worth of “sorely needed” canned food, dry food, medications, diapers, and baby food. On Friday, they spent a $100 donation on baby food, diapers, pacifiers, baby bottles, masks, tampons, razors, and baby wipes.
Schrank helps her son by posting the needs of Ukraine refugees, Tanner’s PayPal account number and Tanner’s updates and receipts from donations.
“I think it’s a great idea to get the word out about more people helping,” he wrote. “There’s lots of local relief organizations here are looking for donations, so that’s one way for people in Florida to help. I advise picking one way, giving as much as you can, and sharing trustworthy information about the war to fight disinformation.”
Tanner wrote there are “very small ways to show solidarity” to those in need.
“Call the country Ukraine and not the Ukraine since it is an independent country and not the borderlands of Russia,” he wrote, adding, “The capital is Kyiv (pronounced keev), not Kiev (pronounced kee-ev) which is from Russian.”
RESOURCES EXPLAINED
Tanner wrote that Grupa Granica — activists who fight for human rights and the integration of migrants and refugees — helps refugees cross the Polish border.
The Polish-Ukrainian Foundation helps refugees in Kraków and Poland. It will provide child care, Polish and English classes for mothers, psychological assistance, and job counseling.
“The military in Ukraine consists of soldiers and regular citizens,” he wrote. “They needed warm-weather clothes, gear, medical and personal hygiene supplies that a lot of Americans probably have. Organizing a local drive and sending it over is a good idea but the needs change. I’m buying medications and food for them now. There is one collection center for the military and refugees close by so I can drop off donations easily.
“Most collection sites here stopped taking clothes since they were overwhelmed, so they’re looking for items for the hospitals and military now,” he wrote. “The atmosphere here is focused on helping however people can.”
To help Tanner help others visit, www.paypal.me/TannerSchrank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.