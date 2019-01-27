ENGLEWOOD - Sarasota County archaeologist Steve Koski will discuss North Port's Little Salt Spring during a talk for the Manasota Beach Club on Monday.
Koski is an expert with Little Salt Spring and other area sites. He is a part of the 31st annual Manasota Beach Club's Monday Lecture Series with his talk "Prehistoric Submerged Archaeological Sites in Sarasota County."
"His research interests include the early prehistory of Florida, coastal adaptations, and Paleoindian and Archaic period settlement and subsistence systems," the club said in a news release.
The Beach Club is posing questions about if rising coasts and climate change is endangering the areas, with Koski set to "provide details and updates."
"The 2019 MBC speaker series is aimed at a general audience and will explore local historical archaeology research as it applies to important Florida Gulf Coast issues," the group said. "Problems that challenge the coast include: population growth, pollution, habitat loss, increased water levels and climate change. Historical archaeology can provide a mirror to the past and a window to the future by providing historic and prehistoric baselines and rates of change and offer more accurate forecasts that can assist in the mitigation of Gulf Coast change effectively."
The talk takes place at Manasota Beach Club, 7660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. The lunch and program runs from noon-2 p.m. for $25 for the meals. Reservations are requested and can be done by contacting 941-474-2614.
