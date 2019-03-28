NORTH PORT - North Port police Thursday are actively looking for an accused sexual predator.
Police officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Timothy Rice at his home on Wednesday, but he apparently fled as they approached the residence.
Rice was arrested on sexual predator charges in Charlotte County earlier in the week, but posted a $50,000 bond and was released.
Those charges stemmed from an incident in a community swimming pool involving a group of children.
On Wednesday, as North Port Police approached his home to serve a North Port arrest warrant related to a separate incident, he apparently spotted a nearby news truck from a Fort Myers television station and ran from the house, located in the 2500 block of Rushmore Street.
Rice had reportedly told acquaintances he planned to go to Texas until local news media coverage of him had "died down."
Rice was arrested Friday after allegedly touching two children at the swimming pool at Ann Dever Regional Park in Englewood.
A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the pool Thursday, where the aquatics coordinator said a woman said her daughter had been touched by a person at the pool on March 20, according to the arrest affidavit.
A North Port Police incident report from November said they'd learned Rice had been at a community pool in The Woodlands in Cedar Grove in North Port in October.
According to Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Rice is a white man, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 395 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
He was convicted of sexual battery of a victim under 12 years old twice in Hillsborough County - with cases adjudicated in July 1999 and August 2000.
Anyone with information on Rice should call North Port Police at 941-429-7300.
