Two weeks after he graduated from high school in 1958, Jim Sanborn, who now lives in Port Charlotte, left his New Hampshire home, traveled to Boston, and signed up with the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was 18.
“I went into the Marine Corps to prove that I could be a man,” the 79-year-old explained.
His love of the Corps has remained a big part of Sanborn’s life for almost 60 years. A simple thing like wearing his blue and gold USMC ball cap down town brings the adulation of many he runs into on the street.
“Every Marine I meet is a brother,” Sanborn said. “If I see them they stop me and say, ‘Semper Fi Brother!’”
Like thousands of other young recruits he took basic training at Parris Island, S.C. Then he was sent to Camp Pendleton, Calif., and on to Okinawa for a year’s training in the field.
“When we arrived in Okinawa on our ship, the USS Baxter, we were told not to drink the sake, it will drive you crazy. We had guys get in trouble drinking the sake.”
It was during his deployment to Okinawa that Sanborn’s battalion took a six-nation tour of the Middle East and Far East.
“We got invited to go to Borneo by a group of British Marines to compete against them in ground exercises. We took up their challenge to compete and won.
“They told us going into Borneo to watch out for snakes and the head hunters. There were still head hunters there when we arrived in 1959.”
This was the high point of Sanborn’s four-year service career, although his unit also made stops in China, Japan, Formosa, Hong Kong, and the Philippines at Subic Bay Naval Station.
It never faced any conflict against an enemy force. He served after the Korean War and before the outbreak of the Vietnam War.
After his time in the Marines, Sanborn worked for 32 years as an inspector in a leather factory in New York State before retiring and moving to the Port Charlotte area.
He and his wife, Donna, have been married for 58 years and have three children: Robin, Jamie and Bill.
