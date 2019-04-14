NORTH PORT — The second joint Semper Fi Tee-It-Up-For-Kids golf tournament is set for Saturday, May 18 at the Riverwood Golf Club in Port Charlotte.
Ken Miller, with North Port Marine Corps League Attachment 948, said the event is designed to help those children enrolled in the Young Marines program at the two Imagine schools in the area.
“We have them involved in the tournament,” Miller said. “From registering players, to refreshments to door prizes, they are involved ...And they do a great job.”
Miller is seeking both players and sponsors for the tournament, which is the first event to be held at Riverwood.
“It’s a beautiful course and a great time,” he said. “We need people to come out and play.”
Entry fee for a player is $70 until May 4, $75 after that.
“You don’t have to have a foursome, we will match people up,” Miller said.
The tournament, which is a foursome scramble, starts at 8:30 a.m.
A ticket includes breakfast, 18 holes of golf, beverage tickets and a post-tournament awards dinner at AMVETS Post 312 in North Port.
If anyone wants to play, or sponsor or just sponsor a hole, they should contact Miller at 941-204-5153.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.