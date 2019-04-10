NORTH PORT — The words “sexual predator” have been spray-painted on the street at the end of Timothy Rice’s driveway in North Port, along with two arrows pointing to the convicted sexual predator’s home.
Rice, 41, has been in the area’s spotlight since his arrest violating his sexual offender status by loitering within 300 feet of children.
Authorities allege he did so in at least two instances since October; at a pool inside a private community in North Port and at another pool at a community park in Englewood.
He faced $50,000 bond for both cases and bonded out, leading to backlash online toward him.
By Tuesday evening, city workers were painting over the words in the 2500 block of Rushmore Street in North Port.
Neighbors warned each other of Rice’s criminal history. One neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said he never waved or talked to Rice.
“Nobody talked to him,” he said. “We knew when we moved in. There wasn’t as many of us here at the time, but we all knew.”
The neighbor, who has his 14-year-old granddaughter living with him, stressed children should know that a sexual predator lives on their street.
But he said he didn’t feel his granddaughter was unsafe, despite Rice’s residence not being too far from his. He said any unknown person could be a potential threat.
“You got to look at life, you walk down the street and you don’t have a clue who that person is, so what’s the potential? Probably pretty high, whether it be a thief or a predator, so you have to be smart,” he said. “When you raise your kids, you have to give them some street smarts.”
Rice returned a week ago on warrants for violating his sexual offender status by loitering within 300 feet of children.
The charges are misdemeanors.
He bonded out the next day after previously bonding out on a Charlotte County warrant for a similar misdemeanor charge.
He is due back in court April 23.
His Sarasota County warrant stems from visiting a private North Port pool in October where he allegedly brought pool toys for children. That took place at The Woodlands in Cedar Grove.
Authorities learned of the activity in November and when police went to execute an arrest warrant, they learned Rice filed papers to leave the state and reportedly head to Texas.
Sarasota County officials said they were unaware of the arrest warrant pending in North Port.
Rice returned about early last week, bonding out the next day.
Police said anyone with information on Rice or any other “inappropriate activity” is urged to call North Port Police Detective Chris Maki at 941-429-7323 or cmaki@northportpd.com.
Rice faces similar charges in Charlotte County involving a pool incident in Englewood.
According to probable cause affidavits, Rice arrived at area pools with squirt guns and pool noodles.
He was arrested March 22 after allegedly interacting with children at the Ann Dever Regional Park pool in Englewood where he is accused of squeezing the buttocks of one juvenile and asking another to kiss him.
For that, he was charged with loitering or prowling in close proximity to children as a sexual predator, a second-degree misdemeanor.
A police incident report from November said they’d learned Rice had been at a community pool in The Woodlands in Cedar Grove in North Port in October.
In that situation, he and his wife had allegedly brought water toys and pool noodles. A witness said “the male was actively playing with at least 7 other kids in the pool, whom she knew the parents. (She) said this made her very nervous since the male admitted to not residing there or being a guest of any other resident.”
The witness took a photograph of the man and woman.
In late November, the witness received a notification from a social media site for The Woodlands community discussing a convicted child predator using the pool “and she immediately recognized the person as the male in the pool on Oct. 7.”
He was previously adjudicated guilty on July 26, 1999, for sexual battery on a victim under 12 and convicted a second time on Aug. 9, 2000, for sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation, according to the affidavit.
