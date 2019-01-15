NORTH PORT - Police are on the lookout for two men who robbed the North Port Domino's early Tuesday.
According to reports, the two masked men entered the food outlet at 13125-A Tamiami Trail shortly after midnight.
They held the three employees on duty at gunpoint for more than 20 minutes before fleeing on foot, according to North Port Police.
Both suspects were described as black males of medium build. They were about 5-foot-8 to to 6 feet tall, according to authorities.
Along with wearing masks, police noted a prominent tattoo that one of the men had on his hand.
The crime led to an extensive investigation overnight in the area, with helicopters and officers looking for the suspects.
The store was open Tuesday afternoon, but refused to answer questions about the crime.
Police are asking that anyone with information on the robbery to contact Detective James Keller at 941-429-7322 or via email at intel@northportpd.com.
