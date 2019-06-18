SARASOTA — Less than a month after an accusation of sending an assistant a disturbing text message, Sarasota County Schools Chief Operating Officer Jeff Maultsby was placed on paid administrative leave, the district announced.
During a meeting of the district's School Board, Superintendent Todd Bowden made the announcement that Maultsby would remain on leave "pending the external investigation of allegations made against him earlier this spring."
Cheraina Bonner, an administrative assistant to Maultsby, told officials she received a link in March to a New York Times story about a politician who was arrested in the killing of a whistle-blower.
Recent media reports have suggested Maultsby also leveled some sexually charged texts toward Bonner as well. She filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint as well.
"Recently, subsequent allegations have come to light which are different than the initial complaint," the news release said. "Given the extent of these new allegations, Superintendent Todd Bowden made the decision to place Mr. Maultsby on administrative leave."
An outside firm, Sproat Workplace Investigations, is conducting an inquiry into the situation after being approved in early June. The district states it will check how the superintendent and human resources department handled the case.
The inquiry should be completed in "several weeks," the news release said.
“Based on the severity of the new allegations and the extended timeline to conclude the investigation, it has become apparent that the school district should place Mr. Maultsby on administrative leave,” Bowden said in the news release. “Mr. Maultsby will be removed from the workplace effective immediately until the investigation is complete.”
After the initial complaints, Bonner was moved from her job as his assistant.
The district said the "complainant remains in their office space" and Maultsby moved offices "to avoid contact."
After her first complaint, officials with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Department said the text message was non-threatening and did not address Bonner by name, according to a report from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident report was made May 22 — two days before the district released a statement that said an anonymous employee had filed a verbal complaint against Maultsby.
Bonner reported the incident to Bowden, and later filed a complaint against Bowden over his response to the allegation, the statement said.
The district disclosed the incident via a news release sent out at 5:30 p.m. Friday before the Memorial Day weekend.
Before taking on his administrative role last June, Maultsby served as the director of business and economic development for Sarasota County. He was among the key players in helping secure the Atlanta Braves to move their spring training home to North Port.
