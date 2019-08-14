By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Community News Editor
ENGLEWOOD — By the time the debate was over, most audience members knew more details about the Englewood “Mayor for a Day” candidates than some who are running for president.
For 90 minutes Tuesday, six Mayor for a Day hopefuls shared their innermost secrets, pet peeves and weaknesses, at the Pioneer Days committee-sponsored debate at the End Zone Sports Grille in Englewood.
Each dollar a candidate collects counts as one “vote,” and 100% of all funds will be donated to their charities.
There are twice as many mayoral candidates this year compared to last year.
They are: John Radkins, executive director of Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary; Kristina Watts, Business Development officer at Englewood Bank & Trust; Leslie Brown, of the Leslie Brown Team at Keller Williams Realty Gold; Mark Rennie, president of Englewood Helping Hand in Englewood; Kendra Porter of Porter Contracting; and Candace Stevens, owner of Wiseguys Barbershop in Englewood East.
The wannabe mayors answered some serious questions about red tide and the future of Englewood, and of course about the nonprofits they are raising money for.
However, the majority of the thought-provoking inquires included preference of boxers or briefs, how to load a toilet paper roll (over, under or folded), favorite singer and vehicle, childhood nickname, and what it’s like to “live the dream” in Englewood, playing on this year’s Pioneer Days theme, “Living the Dream.”
Stevens, whose charity is Bikers Against Child Abuse, said her guilty pleasure is “coffee and lots of it.”
For Watts it’s “chocolate.” Through her five campaign managers, Watts is raising fund for the Rotary Club of Englewood Josh the Otter Water Safety program.
Porter grew up in Englewood. She picked Kids’ Needs as her charity. Porter said she’s guilty of “singing naked in the shower,” as opposed to singing while fully dressed in the shower.
“Mine is eating peanut butter out of a jar at 3 a.m.,” said Rennie, who is raising funds for Englewood Helping Hand to build a new facility for the nonprofit social services group.
Candidate John Radkins is raising money for EARS. He said his guilty pleasure is “string cheese.”
Brown, whose charity is C.A.R.E. (The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies), said non-dairy ice cream is her guilty pleasure, adding she doesn’t eat “animals or anything with a face or a mother.”
Answers varied on what each candidate would do if they had $1 million to spend in Englewood.
“I would open a country honky tonk and karaoke bar to give people something else fun to do here,” said Stevens, who said her favorite singers are Garth Brooks and Reba McEntire.
Porter, who favors the singer Pink, and would one day love to interview Ellen DeGeneres, said she would “spread the love” and money to many locals in need.
Brown, an Elton John fan, said she would give money for red tide research to help fix the ongoing problem.
Watts, who said she loved listening to Aretha Franklin, would spread it among nonprofit groups in Englewood serving children, like the Josh the Otter program, and to seniors in need.
A Bob Dylan lover, Rennie shared the same answer to another question as Radkins. They said the “most important” thing in their life is their spouse. Each praised their wife. s added his weakness is that he’s an alcoholic, and his strength is that he’s “well into recovery.” That drew cheers from the other candidates, the judges and crowd of 150.
Brown pointed to the table with her partner, family, friends, and C.A.R.E. volunteers and staff, saying they are most important to her.
“Three years ago, I quit drinking,” Porter said when naming “just one” accomplishment in life.
“For me it was opening my own barbershop and leaving a legacy for my family,” said Stevens, of her four teenage daughters. She later added having such a “good man” as Louie Giunta helps her with those teenage girls.
Watts said moving from Venice to Englewood and having a successful career at Englewood Bank and Trust and joining nonprofit groups like the Rotary Club all changed her life for good.
All candidates said they would work to bring back Pelican Pete’s Playland that closed in Englewood after 18 years of mini golf, go carts, video games and pizza parties. Each also said they could easily “for one day only fix all parking tickets on Englewood Beach.” They all jokingly said they were capable of “telling people it’s Shark Week at the beach.”
One of the questions asked candidates what was the weirdest thing in their vehicle.
Rennie said he has a “tiny rocking chair.”
Radkins said, “I just removed a can of cat food from under the passenger seat that was starting to bulge.”
Porter has a coconut that rolls around in the trunk.
Watts said she has a whole lot of Josh the Otter promotional material in her vehicle.
Meanwhile, Brown said her car smells like coffee because she has a bag with coffee grounds in it.
The candidates are preparing for the final “mayoral debate” at 6 p.m. on Aug. 21 at The Waverly Restaurant and Bar, 2095 N. Beach Road at Englewood Beach.
Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.