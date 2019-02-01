NORTH PORT — Mayor Chris Hanks has been hit with an ethics complaint citing him for not recusing himself from a North Port City Commission vote on economic development.
The ethics complaint, filed Jan. 21, contends Hanks had a past business relationship with Rich Suggs.
Suggs has made several appearances before the City Commission to propose the formation of a private economic development organization that would be partly funded by the city.
It states Hanks did not publicly reveal his business relationship with Suggs.
The complaint was filed by North Port resident Bill Goetz. The complaint revolves around the business relationship Hanks and Suggs had at a business called Shop Local, Inc.
Hanks, reached Thursday night, said he has not yet seen the complaint.
“You know,” he said, “If you want to learn the truth, then file the complaint. But to go to the news media first? Well, what does that tell you? Someone is looking for publicity.”
He said any overlap between and him and Suggs in Shop Local, Inc. leadership was “about a month at most.” He contends there is no impropriety
The complaint revolves around the relationship the two men had with a business called Shop Local, Inc.
Suggs served as CEO in papers filed in 2017. Hanks was listed as a vice president of the company in papers filed in 2018.
It is unclear if the two men served as officers of Shop Local Inc. at the same time.
In Suggs’ last appearance before the City Commission on Jan. 8, the panel voted 3-2 to allow him to return before them in the future with a refined proposal for a economic development committee.
Hanks voted to grant Suggs a future appearance.
No date has been set for that appearance.
