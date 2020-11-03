NORTH PORT — Things were much different this go-round for North Port commission candidate Barbara Langdon.
Langdon had squeaked out a one-vote victory in the Aug. 18 primary that went to a recount. On Tuesday, however, she defeated former mayor and commission candidate Jacqueline Moore in the District 2 race by 2,600 votes, on Tuesday night, or 55.2% to 44.7%, with 100% of precincts reporting. Moore in the primary had outdistanced both of her opponents.
“Better than one vote, that’s for sure,” Langdon joked of her primary win over former North Port commissioner Cheryl Cook, which proved to be the closest win in city history. “I’m hoping to put the kibosh on wasteful spending, stimulate revenue for the city,” she added.
And as he had done in the Aug. 18 primary, David Iannotti coasted to a win in the District 1 race, beating Richard Suggs, 56.2% to 43.7%, which translated to nearly 20,000 votes to Suggs’ 15,230.
Iannotti, a novice who spent just $2,600 in his campaign, saw his run more as “representing the people, not taking donations,” he said. “I’m going to be real, that’s my intention.”
First-term incumbent Debbie McDowell retained her District 3 commission seat against Jerry Nicastro, 67% to 32.2%. Because there were no primary races in District 3, McDowell and Nicastro only needed Tuesday’s results. McDowell is North Port’s sitting mayor. Commission seats are four-year terms and the job pays about $31,000 per year.
Former commissioner Linda Yates at a McDowell watch party said of her candidate: “(Debbie) is not afraid to stand alone when she has to. She has done a phenomenal job.”
“Win or lose,” Nicastro added, “I love North Port and very much appreciate its support.”
Moore, after evening results got locked in, said she would continue to help “people and the environment thrive. I will do my best to help strengthen our bonds as a community.”
Iannotti in his new role replaces Vanessa Carusone, Langdon will assume the seat last held by Chris Hanks.
The city’s new commission meets Nov. 14 for swearing-in formalities, at which point commissioners vote to name their leadership. Debbie McDowell is the sitting mayor, the vice mayor is Jill Luke. Normal protocol is to name the next in line as mayor. Commissioner Pete Emrich and Luke’s seats expire in two years.
How the Nov. 14 vote goes, however, is not clear.
One point of business for all five commissioners will be the route toward finding a new city manger. At their Oct. 22 meeting, commissioners voted to accept the resignation of city manager Peter Lear, who was the subject of an investigation over the summer for having a romantic relationship with a subordinate.
According to the terms agreed upon, Lear will leave with a financial package equaling some $143,000 in salary and payout incentives. He will work through Nov. 13, then get placed on paid leave through Nov. 27.
Commissioners voted to name Public Works director Juliana Bellia as acting city manager to run the city’s day-to-day business until a final candidate is named in the coming weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.