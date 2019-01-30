NORTH PORT — There’s been a change in leadership at the North Port Meals on Wheels.
Long-time leaders Ed and Teddy Repose have stepped down after 10 years of heading the organization.
They have been replaced by Frank Miles, neighborhood services director for the city of North Port.
“The responsibilities became too uneven,” Teddy Repost said. “Frank and I were getting calls at all hours of the day. Even when we were in church.”
Repose said during her tenure, she managing to increase its size from 50 meals delivered each day to 100 served daily. She also takes pride in obtaining a large permanent space for the organization in Biscayne Plaza and has increased incoming grant award money.
“Just the other day, we received a $25,000 grant from Bank of America,” she said. “That’s a lot of money from a bank.”
She plans to “sit back for a while.”
Miles said volunteering for the Meals on Wheels presidency “will be my nighttime job.”
“I will serve as president of an organization that has come so far under Teddy Repose,” he said. “And we know there are a lot of things we can also do better.”
He said that without the many volunteers at the organization, North Port Meals on Wheels “just would not exist.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.