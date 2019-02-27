NORTH PORT — Meals on Wheels recently honored Enver Zulberi and Family Table Restaurant with a plaque for its contributions to the community.
Zulberi was recognized by the Meals on Wheels board, including Joan Cain, Jeanne Kilcourse, Pat Ballauer and Jackie Rhodes for “his many years of support and aid to the organization.”
Among that support has been donating soup to the organization for years and provided meals for the Meals on Wheels clients while it was recently moving into its new facility.
