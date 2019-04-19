NORTH PORT — The long-troubled Biscayne Avenue median work project is nearing completion.
The project, which runs from Elton Drive to Safford Terrace, south of U.S. 41, is now slated to be finished by July.
Begun back in April 2017, the plan to build and beautify the median was expected to be a seven-month project.
However, the relatively short project ran into big issues shortly after the first round of improvements were installed.
Some city officials went on record saying the median was “a bunch of weeds” and one, Commissioner Jill Luke, went out and weeded the area.
The city ultimately usurped the project, which was originally installed by MRT Lawn and Garden.
“The city took it over and went to work,” said Michael Fear of the North Port Public Works Department. “People were unhappy with the first effort.”
Today, more than 24 months later, the 1.5-mile project is in its final phase.
“I am happy with it,” Luke said. “We have finally struck a balance. We have a median that we can maintain and the area is becoming attractive.”
The cost to date is approximately $900,000, but a final figure will not be known until the project winds up in July.
