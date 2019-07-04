By Warren Richardson
Sun Correspondent
SARASOTA — A mediation meeting recently between a group of for-profit hospitals and Sarasota County ended in one word — impasse.
And the failure to come to a resolution of the now 11-year-old dispute means the county could be on the hook for upwards of $300 million in damages if the hospitals prevail during a trial now set to occur in November.
In a report filed with the 12th Judicial Circuit Court on Friday, mediator A. James Rolfe reported to the court with a form that recorded the attorneys in attendance and a check in the results section next to the word “impasse.”
His report did not indicate how long the session ran.
Scheduled for trial later this month, the case has been moved to Nov. 18 for a non-jury trial before Circuit Judge Maria Ruhl.
The trial is expected to last five days.
While the litigation has been simmering since 2011, already with one trip to the Florida Supreme Court on the books, the dispute began in 2008, at the height of the last recession. It was then that the three for-profit hospitals in the county — Englewood Community Hospital, Venice Hospital (now Venice Regional), and Doctor’s Hospital — decided they were through with charity, and sought reimbursement from the county for the cost of care provided to indigent patients.
The county refused payment and after three years of back and forth, the hospitals sued to seek both a declaratory judgment and reimbursement. Their claim is based on a bit of arcane legislative history.
The legislature in 1949 passed a special act that created the Sarasota County Public Hospital District. A special act is one that benefits an individual or locality as opposed to a law that has broader application.
That special act was amended in 1959 adding language that made it mandatory for the county to reimburse the hospital district for the care of “medically indigent persons.”
Additional language following those words is the cause of the current situation, because the act goes on to speak of reimbursement to any other hospital that provides medical care to the indigent.
Sarasota County enacted a local ordinance in 1972 that followed the special act, but without the mandatory language.
Added to the legal mudhole surrounding the controversy is the Florida Constitution. The 1885 version contained a provision making the counties responsible for the care of indigent persons, but that provision was removed in the 1968 update.
In July 2017, the state Supreme Court overturned what was probably the county’s strongest legal defense, holding that the special law applicable only to Sarasota County was constitutional. Both Circuit Judge Kimberly Bonner and the Second District Court of Appeals had held the special act unconstitutional, finding that it treated hospitals in Sarasota County differently than other hospitals in the state.
The case was remanded back to the local trial court for further proceedings, meaning that unless a settlement is reached in the next few months, the parties will meet in court in November.
And no matter what results from the trial, with the amount of money at stake, an appeal is almost a sure guarantee.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.