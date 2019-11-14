NORTH PORT — The city is sponsoring a “Future of Health Care” forum that is expected to bring dozens of medical officials to North Port.
But will it bring those who want to build a hospital here, as has been a long-time goal of city officials and many residents?
“That is not the intent of this forum,” Sondra Guffey, marketing and business development specialist in the city’s economic development department said. “But we hope those attending will recognize the need for health care locally.”
Health care officials from throughout Sarasota County are expected to turn out for the session, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
The public is invited to the event. Public comments will be taken.
Guffey said the overall intent of the forum is to provide market data, land availability and other specific information to the city’s commissioners to determine next steps in the city’s quest for a full service health care facility.
North Port has been seeking such a health care facility for years.
Topics will include local and regional hospital’s plans for expansion, anticipated physician practice expansion plans and healthcare programs and services North Port residents might use.
“North Port is a prime location for health care facilities,” said City Manager Peter Lear. “This session is designed to bring key parties to the table to discuss the health care options and opportunities available.”
The session is scheduled to conclude at 10:30 a.m.
