NORTH PORT — They live in the shadows. Or a car. They come in every shape, color and gender.
They’re in and out of libraries, restaurants and gas stations, washing and flushing, bathing their kids. One woman lives in a park gazebo, her stuff in bags.
They walk or ride bikes. If they have a car, it may not have gas. They’ll charge cellphones at storefront sockets or in alleyways.
Some are obnoxious, hustle you, shoplift, pick through the Dumpster, can be unpredictable or even dangerous.
Some like the freedom. Or are the walking dead from violence or substance abuse.
For these and others, the street is their home.
For North Port to get a better handle on homelessness, there’s Erin Finnegan, the city’s liaison with the North Port Police Department’s Community Policing unit.
The 29-year-old officer is like a detective, connecting with the homeless at camps, at schools and libraries, food pantries, anywhere they seek shelter or hang out. In extreme circumstances, she’ll find them in cars with no gas, one woman and her child curled in the front seat as the man rode a bus to work, for example. She’ll pair them with churches and nonprofits treating mental health and substance abuse, veteran groups, use any tool available to help get the homeless back on their feet.
“Weekly, it’s new faces,” said Finnegan, a former Port Charlotte school teacher with North Port police for two years. “Try to meet as many as I can.”
And it’s not easy. Florida’s homeless population is around 31,000, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. But those numbers are soft, as the homeless will shift like the tide; cities will broom them around or they move between states.
Although North Port is among Florida’s safest cities, it has problems, of which homelessness is classified. And it’s not just adults, it’s their kids, according to Pat Switzer at North Port’s Lamarque Elementary School. She’s the registrar keeping track of the students. When homelessness surfaces, she’ll direct qualified families to Finnegan or others charged with helping.
Having a city homeless liaison “is wonderful,” Switzer said, “especially for the kids.”
Success with a homeless family involves younger kids in daycare, medical attention and immunizations, older children in school, fed and nurtured, and the dad getting a bus pass for work and temporary housing, for example. And getting them hooked up with social services, mental health and abuse agencies, perhaps benefits to clear the hurdles.
The goal, Finnegan said, is getting people to take root. Or to return to extended family to stablize things. Or to get off the drug/alcohol/domestic violence treadmill. Or fed.
“It’s about devoting resources to meet their needs,” North Port police Chief Todd Garrison said of homelessness. He was joined Tuesday at a Stuff the Cruiser food dropoff at the Walmart.
Shoppers gave nonperishables and a few turkeys to fill police cars, which were turned over to HOPE for North Port, the nonprofit for New Hope Church. Its executive director, Steve Leclerc, said the food helps fill a pantry that needs tons of it for the homeless and seniors. It will also feed about 3,500 people today at five locations in southwest Florida.
What North Port and Finnegan are doing to help the homeless is “awesome,” said Leclerc. “We’ve been waiting for that.”
