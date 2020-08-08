Editor’s note: The North Port Sun is profiling candidates and issues for the next election cycle.
NORTH PORT — North Port businessman Nicholas Trolli is running for the District 1 city commission seat held by Vanessa Carusone. David Iannotti and Richard Suggs are also running.
North Port’s primary election is Aug. 18, and the general election is Nov. 3. Early voting has begun in Sarasota County.
Trolli is an agent with a financial services company, FFL Priority Life, but is probably best known for portraying Santa Claus in North Port and many other places for more than 30 years. He formed an entertainment business around it, Invite Santa, and has headed national Santa organizations. Trolli has lived in North Port with his wife, Diana, for 25 years. They have two grown children, Cecelia and Nicholas Jr. He ran for the District 1 seat four years ago, but was edged out of a four-person race that Carusone won. He also ran for the Florida District 74 state House seat in 2018, but pulled out of that race and endorsed the eventual winner, James Buchanan.
Why are you running for city commission?
I have seen numerous commissioners come and go, each brought something unique to the table and all tried their best. We have witnessed some missteps in that time and of late the direction in which we are headed requires adjustment.
We need to get back to our roots, to a friendlier North Port when city officials belonged to our civic groups and supported community efforts. We need to have a friendlier business climate and streamlined processes for businesses to locate here. Our city needs to rid itself of the reputation that it has of being difficult to work with.
I believe as a Christian God-fearing man with a strong moral compass I will be an asset on the dais, and I intend to serve the people of North Port with honor and integrity.
Qualifying background?
I have an excellent understanding of the community through my volunteer work. My wife and I immersed ourselves in our new hometown, involving ourselves in our schools, community organizations, city advisory boards and local charity groups. Founding our own service-based group, we have aided hundreds of families throughout the years.
I have gained extensive knowledge and experience in government operations, serving as a member and chairperson of the North Port Utilities Advisory Board and currently, as the chairman of the North Port Planning and Zoning Advisory Board.
My work as president of the North Port Area Republicans and as a precinct captain with the Republican Executive Committee has helped me to forge relationships with federal, state and county legislators, connections that will be invaluable as a city commissioner.
Additionally, as a long-time business owner, I bring experience and knowledge as well as an understanding of business, both small and large. Owning a financial services business gives me an insight and depth that will serve North Port nicely.
Platform goals?
Smart economic growth, while preserving our charm and environment.
Provide life-sustaining jobs. Residents won’t have to leave town for a decent job.
Effective government that is transparent and accountable.
Preserve our safe neighborhoods by providing the resources our police and firefighters need.
Keep residential taxes low, while not cutting services, through diversifying our tax base by attracting commercial and industrial commerce to our area.
Work to bring a hospital to North Port.
North Port’s priorities?
Raise the standard of living by promoting smart growth and working to attract new businesses here by making North Port appealing to them. According to Fortune 500 companies, new businesses want a safe community, a well-educated work force, attractive homes in clean, crime-free neighborhoods that are affordable for their workers, a stable government, and a seamless permitting process.
We must establish a business-friendly environment that inspires and empowers small businesses. Mom-and-pop companies are the backbone of economic development, to obtain economic growth we need to plant and grow small businesses.
Repair broken relationships and regain our seat at the table with Sarasota County and the state.
We need to always look at the big picture and the long term.
By doing the above we will be that much closer to having our much-needed hospital and ancillary medical facilities.
How do you campaign?
I have been meeting with the department heads in our city departments and talking with our city workers. I have gained insight into the strengths, needs and deficiencies of each department.
Meeting one-on-one has been the best way to get to know each other. Visiting with residents has allowed me to hear your concerns and needs.
As a city commissioner, how would you be remembered in 100 years?
When I jumped in to coordinate and run the now defunct July 4th parade and worked to create and establish the Freedom Festival, I was awarded a proclamation from the city. I would like to see the July 4th parade return. Inviting community groups both within and outside North Port, we grew the parade from 30 units to over 100. By reaching out to county and state government agencies, we were able to repair broken relationships that existed at that time with Sarasota County. I would say we currently could use a little repairing of relations, so I plan to work on those connections.
In my opinion, anyone who is trying to set a legacy is not doing it right. It is my wish, to be of service to my neighbors, my friends, my community now. I care about North Port. I personally want everyone to have a great place to call home.
I hope people will remember Nick Trolli as a guy who loved his community and served it well.
