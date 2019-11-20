Bulbs and wreaths, red ribbons, bells and a menorah, even a sad Charlie Brown Christmas tree.
No surprises if snow sprinkled from the ceiling.
And that's just at the welcoming desk at North Port City Hall.
The building has other floors and offices and cubicles to fill with strung lights and trees and wrapped gifts before the city's Poinsettia Parade & Festival and Mr. Santa Claus's arrival on Dec. 7.
But North Port's City Hall presentation is incredible, where families take Christmas photos and locals bring their guests.
And where the head elf greets you at the front desk.
Donna Suggs is that person leading North Port City Hall holiday festivities. It's a volunteer job on a one-person committee. Her position at the front desk is staff assistant to Human Resources. She directs us inside the three-story building, knows the place intimately.
But away from those functions is her role as head elf, like a giddy kid X'ing the calendar in September, October and November. City Hall becomes something like a Macy's in New York City. Or downtown St. Augustine, everything twinkling and tinkling and tingling with a joyfulness.
Other North Port city hall workers pitch in on breaks, stringing ornaments and lights, placing ribbons on trees, or simply unloading boxes of stuff. And other department workers do their own thing.
It must be what the North Pole looks like in December.
“Every year,” said Suggs, “we add something different. This is the big one for me.”
Suggs, who is 76, started by bringing cookies, then sausage, biscuits and gravy, and then a decade ago the displays you'll see through mid-January, which is when some public holiday celebrations end in North Port.
Suggs was infused with the holiday spirit in northern Alabama, she said. That carried forth to North Port. She also sings with Heart & Soul, a seasonal group of family and associates.
On a recent City Hall visit, Suggs directs visitors as her daughter, Michelle Cossel, strings Christmas bulbs, works on a wreath of cones and snow and bulbs. Cossel helps her mother, only because there's so much to accomplish. Cheryl Dwyer, an accounts administrator on her own time, is assisting in the assembly-line process. The first floor is transforming to a wonderland of reds, greens, blues and silvers, bulbs and trees and wreaths. The women hustle to meet the deadline for the parade and Santa's visit on Dec. 7.
It's hard not being moved by the unfolding holiday scene at City Hall, if only by the joy in bringing happiness to others. The women work on a shoestring budget, with supplies purchased at discounts just after Christmas. Or the things are donated; move forward with the seasons. The city contributes a supply closet to store the boxed stuff when the holidays end.
And is all that work worth it?
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
