NORTH PORT — North Port's Emily Perina goes into military textbooks as the first airman to complete Basic Military Training, directly transfer to her first duty station, Luke Air Force Base in Arizona — and bypass technical training.
The North Port High School graduate is a physical therapy assistant assigned to the 56th Medical Group. She had trained as a physical therapist in North Port.
“I’ve been told the Air Force is the way to go,” Perina is quoted as saying in a military journal. “That’s when I saw a recruiter and never looked back. I knew I was making the right decision when I walked into that office.”
Perina, 27, shared some of her story with Sun Newspaper readers.
'I love helping people'
“My story is I have lived in North Port 20 years of my life, am originally from Illinois. I graduated from North Port High in 2011 and did an internship program while in high school, as I was originally going to be a nurse and had plans to join the Army — I got sidetracked and never went through with the idea. I did internships at three local hospitals and decided nursing wasn’t for me and was introduced to physical therapy.
“I met a patient whom I befriended. He was unable to walk in his first visit and after working with him for seven weeks he was able to walk out of the clinic on his own with a cane. One reason why I became a physical therapy assistant is because of that story. I love helping people, and I love fitness.”
Likes skipping school
“I graduated from State College of Florida in 2016, started my first job in an outpatient clinic and then started working at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. I had a patient at SMH who challenged if I wanted to live in this area for the rest of my life … or if I should go out and experience life, as time flies. I revisited the thought of joining the military, as he was a former Navy recruiter for 20-plus years.
"I was told by many patients the Air Force was the way to go, so I did my research, decided to join and wanted to still be a PTA (physical therapy assistant), as I love my job and I worked hard for my credentials. I was given the opportunity to skip technical schooling after basic military training because of my experience and this has never been done in Air Force — I saved them $29,000 by skipping schooling.
"I am looking into possibly helping others who have their degree and license to get this opportunity, as well. My goal is to obtain my bachelor's/master's degrees and travel the world. I’d love to be stationed in Germany or Japan next. I am truly grateful for this opportunity and making history in the Air Force; I never would have guessed I would make history by just what seemed like a small decision to join.”
Her backstory
“Childhood in North Port was no different than any other; I had no siblings but I met many good people and a few of my best friends to this day. I saw this town grow from a one-way road to it finally being on the map … and people actually knowing where it is!”
Her mission statement
“Military life to me is not as different. I have aways been a very regimented and disciplined person. The difference is I made a huge sacrifice to carry out the mission of the Air Force and support my country. Civilian life, yes, you have your freedoms … but military offers stability and a tight-knit family. But it's all what you make it. And I plan on making the most out of my career and working hard for what I want.”
'Best decision in my life'
“Advice to those considering military: Ask questions and do your research. There are good and bad recruiters, but you can not depend on them for all of the answers. Be adamant on what you want, especially if you have a degree or some type of credentials towards a certain job.
“Military isn’t for everyone and there is always good and bad. It does offer stability but at a huge sacrifice. I have not been in long enough to have a huge opinion but, as I said earlier, it's what you make it … and if you put in the hard work and know what you want, go for it. I made the best decision in my life by joining.”
