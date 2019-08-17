By Anne Marie Witkowski
Shannon Staub Public Library
Come meet your new youth librarian, Jose Cruz, during Lego Club, Baby Time, Toddler Time, and Story Time!
Here are some other things to do at Shannon Staub Public Library:
Tuesday, Aug. 20
• Lego Club 5:30-7 p.m. Work on your own creations or build as a team. We provide the LEGOs, you provide the imagination. For children of all ages and their families.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
• Adult Coloring Lounge 10:30 a.m.- noon. Get into the adult coloring craze! Join us for a fun and unique way to unwind, reduce stress, and express your creativity. All supplies will be provided. Artistic talent is not required. Refreshments are included.
• Growing Young Readers and Writers, 4-5:30 p.m. A club where reading and writing are fun! Nature is used to inspire young readers and writers. For ages 6 and up.
Thursday, Aug. 22
• Yak and Yarn, 10-11:30 a.m. Come and socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts! All skill levels welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new.
• Baby Time, 10-10:30 a.m. Early literacy begins at birth. Bond with your baby through stories, songs, parachute time and peek-a-boo scarf songs. For ages 0-2 years old.
• Toddler Time, 10:30-11 a.m. Featuring great stories, singing, dancing, and movement activities young children learn valuable skills and enjoy being with other children. For ages 2-3.
• Story Time, 11 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for a fun-filled morning of reading, songs, dancing, learning Kindergarten readiness skills and craft activities. For ages 3-6.
Open Lab in the Creation Station is cancelled this week. The Shannon Staub Public Library will be closed Friday, Aug. 23 and will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.