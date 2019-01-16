The annual meeting of North Port’s Branch 56 of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America — UNWLA, one of the largest and very active local Ukrainian American organizations, headed by Alexandra (Lesia) Poprl, of Englewood, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22 at the Ukrainian Catholic Parish Center, 1078 N. Biscayne Drive, North Port.
All members should attend this very important meeting.
There will be no election of officers at this meeting because the term of current officers will run until January 2020.
The meeting agenda will include reports of activities and achievements by branch president and by all other officers and section chairs.
A new initiatives and proposed activities will be discussed and approved. As it is customary, there will be coffee and pastries social hour after the meeting.
Visiting UNWLA members and potential members are welcome to attend the meeting and social hour but will not be permitted to vote if voting will take place.
• • •
All are invited to the commemorative assembly in honor of the 100th anniversary of the unification of Ukrainian lands into one Ukrainian National Republic sponsored by The United Ukrainian American Organizations of North Port and Southwest Florida — “Hromadskyi Komitet,” headed by Daria Tomashosky, of North Port.
The commemorative assembly will take place at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26 at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center — The Oseredok, 4000 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. An interesting program is being prepared for this commemorative assembly.
It’s been 100 years ago, Jan. 22, 1919, the lands of Ukraine, heretofore being under the yoke of Austro-Hungarian and Russian empires, who declared their independence upon the collapse of these empires, officially joined into one Ukrainian National republic with Kyiv as its capitol city.
The unity of the new republic was short-lived, because of the attacks of Ukraine’s neighbors and no support by the major powers, including the United States.
Instead of two occupying powers before World War I, Austro-Hungarian and Russian empires, the lands of Ukraine, after bloody and heroic defense by the fledgling Army of the Ukrainian National Republic, without any help from outside, got divided by four neighbors, Russia, who changed its name to the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, Poland, Czechoslovakia and Romania.
The part of Ukraine, known also as Silver Land, who became part of Czechoslovakia, was later conquered with brute force and bloody attack, with the blessing of Adolf Hitler, by Hungary after the so-called Munich Accord and dismemberment of the only European truly democratic nation.
• • •
My loving wife Katrusia, who is not well, and I, and all members of our family, including his lovely wife, Angelita, and 8-year-old son Severino Bohdan, pray for God’s guidance and protection of Mother of God Blessed Virgin Mary for our son, Lt. Col. A. Ihor Kobryn, during his current assignment in the service of our country.
Atanas Kobryn covers the Ukrainian community for the North Port Sun. He can be emailed at atanask@aol.com.
