NORTH PORT — The American Legion is hoping for a large crowd to turn out for its Memorial Day Ceremony.
“We would like for a lot of people to turn out,” said Samuel Taylor, commander of American Legion Post 254. “It will be a wonderful ceremony.”
The event will start at 10 a.m. on Monday in Veterans Park, 13750 Tamiami Trail in North Port.
American Legion members from posts throughout the area are expected to be on hand, along with members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
North Port city officials and the city’s police department are also expected to be on hand.
Those on hand can expect to hear taps and “Amazing Grace” played on bagpipes, along with a short address by City Mayor Chris Hanks and an address by Doug Lassell, the head of the American Legion’s Motorcycle Riders.
A flag raising will be conducted by the Young Marines from the Imagine School.
Memorial Day began shortly after the end of the Civil War and was originally called “Decoration Day.” It wasn’t an official federal holiday until 1971.
It marks honoring those who die while serving in the U.S. armed forces.
The ceremony is expected to last approximately one hour.
This weekend also has the Patriotic Pops and Fireworks set at CoolToday Park with the Venice Symphony Orchestra.
The symphony will play a variety of patriotic tunes including “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “America the Beautiful.”
The Saturday night concert will also feature guest soloist Sgt. First Class Randall Wight of the U.S. Army.
Tickets for the event start at $15 and can be purchased via the Venice Symphony’s website www.thevenice symphony.org.
The Venice Symphony will take the field to play their concert and fireworks show at 7:30 p.m. May 25 at CoolToday Park, 18800 West Villages Parkway, North Port.
