NORTH PORT — There was plenty of close games in the North Port Youth Basketball Inc 14-17 division Saturday at the Morgan Family Center. Mendez took a nail-biting 62-60 victory over Kline to stay in first place in the standings with a 7-1 record entering the playoffs.
The game was close all the way. Kline is 4-4. Reichel was edged, 51-50, by Metts in another close 14-17 contest.
Reichel is now 6-2 while Metts is 4-4 in the standings.
Mendez has scored 445 points and given up 386. Reichel has scored 398 and allowed just 325. Bieniek outscored Robinson, 47-39. Bieniek is 2-6 and Robinson 1-7.
In 12-13 age division action, Bieniek stayed in first place with a 51-41 victory over Leavitt. They are now 7-1 and finished a game ahead of Wax which is 6-2.
Wax lost to Metts, 46-37. Guerreiro belted Corbett, 54-27 in the other 12-13 contest. Metts is 5-3 while Corbett and Leavitt are 1-7.
Guerreiro ended up 4-4.
In the 10-11 division action had, Metts defeat Guerreiro, 51-15, Van Salisbury topped Baker, 43-37 and Davidson beat Oluewu, 48-18. There is a three-way tie for first place between, Van Salisbury, Oluewu and Davidson, all with 6-2 records.
In the 8-9 division, Dennis defeated Gent 42-12 and Delagrange outscored Poorman 28-14. Dennis and Delagrange both finished at 6-1.
The playoffs will start Saturday and will go two more weekends.
