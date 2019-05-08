The North Port Concert Band closed out its 2018-19 season recently with its presentation of “On the Musical Menu.”
The event included the introduction of the band’s new conductor, Tom Ellison, and a presentation of a check for $2,500 for the North Port High School’s marching band’s trip to Rome for New Year’s Day set for winter break.
