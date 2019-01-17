NORTH PORT — The armed robbery of a Domino’s Pizza outlet on Tamiami Trail early Tuesday has sent shock waves through the merchants near the store.
While Domino’s continues to refuse comment on the crime — in which two masked and armed men held three employees at the store at gunpoint for more than 20 minutes — nearby merchants are not hesitant to speak out.
“We’ve taken note of it,” said Randolph Lloyd, the manager of Hungry Howie’s Pizza. “It could have been us.”
Hungry Howie’s is adjacent to, and less than 100 feet from, Domino’s.
Lloyd said the business recently upgraded its in-store video cameras.
“But we really need to look at exterior recording devices,” he said.
He said North Port police asked him for any footage “and if we had outside cameras, that would have helped them.”
At nearby Benzer Pharmacy, 13221 Tamiami, owner Nirav Mehta said he has a good security system. The robbery at Domino’s happened after midnight, he said.
“We close at 6 p.m., so it’s a bit different for us here.”
Still, Mehta said, they are looking at more improvements.
“We can do better,” he said. “We may have to put in panic buttons.”
He said it’s unsettling for a robbery to take place so near to his store. And the fact that the two suspects apparently ran away, rather than drive off, makes it worse.
Ray Bojic, at the Earth Cafe, 13665 Tamiami, takes another view of the robbery.
“We’re not changing anything,” he said. “This is for the police to solve and I’m sure they will. We have a good police department in North Port.”
Bojic said he’ll wait for authorities to solve the crime.
“Nothing changes here. We’ll let them do their work.”
According to the investigation, the suspects got away with about $2,000 in cash from the Domino’s when they brandished a gun in a brazen robbery.
Investigators initially said the crime happened just after midnight Tuesday morning when “two masked men entered the Domino’s Pizza at 13125-A Tamiami Trail.”
Managers with the local establishment refused to comment on the crime Tuesday, although it was open for business. Messages left with Domino’s corporate headquarters in Ann Arbor, Mich., went unanswered.
The suspects are described as men in their late teens to early 20s who were black with light-to-medium builds standing between 5-foot-8 inches and 6-feet tall.
One of the suspects “has a prominent tattoo on his right hand,” police said.
In the released photos and video, it appears one of the men is wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt along with a blue backpack and black pants. The second suspect wore black shorts, a black-and-white Puma jacket and a type of flip-flop.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Keller at 941-429-7322 or email intel@northportpd.com.
