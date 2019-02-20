NORTH PORT — The Sarasota County middle school track and field season begins Thursday with several meets.
Woodland will host a meet with Pine View and Brookside while Heron Creek will take on visiting McIntosh and Sarasota. There will be four Thursdays of meets before the county meet will be held April 2 at North Port, starting at 3:30 p.m. The regular meets will start around 4:30 p.m.
Woodland has been a powerhouse in recent years. The Wildcats girls won the county championship in 2016 and the boys won the championship in 2017.
Both Woodland and Heron Creek have done well in numerous events for years, and kids from the middle schools have gone on to help make North Port High School’s track and field program among the strongest in Southwest Florida.
The track and field events include numerous field and track open events plus three relays in both the boys and girls divisions; 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay and 4x400 relay.
Following the track and field season, the Sarasota County middle school golf season will begin April 11. There will be several matches followed by the county meet May 7 at Capri Isles.
