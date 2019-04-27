The North Port Art Center hosted an artist reception for the exhibit theme “Mini Magic” on April 19.

A total of 52 artists entered pieces, that had to measure 5 inches by 7 inches or smaller — not including the frame.

The center is at 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. More information is available at its website, www.northportartcenter.org, or by calling 941-423-6460.

