Missing IslandWalk dog turns up at Gran Paradiso

NORTH PORT — IslandWalk resident Sharon Mourlas spent her Thursday at home with Gracie, her Yorkshire terrier.
Gracie was exhausted after she ran away Monday night.
Mourlas said Gracie got away from someone who was watching her and normally she doesn't go far.
But Monday was different and Gracie kept running —
Mourlas has only had the 7-year-old Yorkshire terrier for two months.
Gracie turned up Thursday morning at Gran Paradiso.
"The dog got to the guard shack and I got the call," Gran Paradiso Lifestyle Coordinator Loraine Welch said.
From there, staff worked to figure out who could have lost a dog. It was after a former resident checked an internet website and saw the post about Gracie.
Gracie crossed U.S. 41/Tamiami Trial from IslandWalk to Gran Paradiso.
Mourlas said it's a miracle that - not only did the dog get across the road - but wasn't attacked by wildlife.
Mourlas had not stopped searching for Gracie, and she says that neighbors in IslandWalk were also helpful in finding the dog.
"They were out looking for her, the community came together," Mourlas said.
Mourlas is thankful for IslandWalk residents and Gran Paradiso staff who held onto Gracie for her.
