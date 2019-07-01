NORTH PORT - A North Port man who was reported missing Sunday has been found in Tennessee, police say.
Lazar Tapesh, 86, who has Alzheimer's, was located outside of Chattanooga, Tenn., by local authorities, according to North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor.
North Port authorities were notified that Tapesh left the city sometime after 11 p.m. Saturday.
The senior believed he was driving to "Romania," which his family suspected was actually Detroit, where they previously resided.
Police were pinging Tapesh's phone throughout his trip, and it kept bouncing off towers along the way.
By the time authorities were notified of his absence, it appeared Tapesh was in Georgia, Taylor said.
A Silver Alert was then issued.
As North Port police became aware of Tapesh's final location, they began reaching out to other agencies in those areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.