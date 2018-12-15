NORTH PORT — As Christmas draws closer and closer, many communities in North Port are in the holiday spirit.
Among them are several mobile home communities, including Lazy River and La Casa — both of which allow visitors to drive through the normally gated communities for a few hours this week.
Bill Steger started the decorations at La Casa six years ago along with his wife, Lynn, and neighbor, Ilene Riley.
The three worked together to create the “12 Days of Christmas” decorations along the lake near their home. Steger did all the craving and cutting on the trees to make them represent the classic tale.
Since then, it’s grown to include 35 to 60 volunteers and two days of visits.
“This year is Disney,” Steger said.
Steger’s wife is a huge fan of Disney but they made subtle changes to make sure they do not violate any sort of trademark.
“We do this for fun,” he said.
Steger is a seasonal resident of the park, but is back in time to help decorate. He said that this year’s decorations were cut out in April 2017 and completed ahead of this year’s holiday — planning starts as early as February.
Steger says he has had 17 different carpenters and nine artists to make the cut outs to come to life.
“It’s a group process,” he said.
Decorations and lights in the park are put up right after Thanksgiving and take two weeks to put up. While the group has grown as has the decorations, all of the decorations from years past are put out on one of the eight lakes across the park.
Prior to Disney the park had a Dickens Christmas, a Toyland theme with 64 pieces, a veterans themed lake and a one horse open sleigh theme, among others.
“Every lake has a theme,” Steger said.
During the two-day opening Steger says that there are carolers and Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus greet and hand out candy.
Steger said the park sees about 500 cars between the two days they open to the public. The park doesn’t charge, it’s free to anyone who want to see the lights.
“(It’s) kind of a nice holiday experience,” Steger said.
The whole set of decorations is expensive, the lights can cost up to $1,000 along with the other supplies.
Steger and the residents fundraise by having bands at the pub. Typically the community makes $500 to $600 that they use for supplies.
La Casa Real Estate Inc. also makes a contribution for the lights. Steger tries to buy on sale, but sometimes that doesn’t work due to the lights he needs may not be on sale.
“Help has been fantastic from the community,” Steger said.
La Casa Mobile Home Park will welcome guests from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday to see the lights. La Casa is located at 300 El Prado Blvd., North Port.
Another park that opens its doors is Lazy River Village located close to La Casa.
Park Manager Nola Brinkley said a group of residents get together to put lights up. This year the park was donated light up deer and custom made signs.
The decorations for the park are put out the Sunday after Thanksgiving by the residents and the park staff.
Like La Casa, the park opens its doors to those who want to see the lights after dark.
This year the park will be open from 6-8 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday nights.
Brinkley says its open to those who want to drive around and see the decorations. Like La Casa, it’s free to those who want to come in.
Lazy River Village is located at 10500 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port.
