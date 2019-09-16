Mainly clear skies. Low 74F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Updated: September 16, 2019 @ 6:13 pm
Sara and Levi, 6, St. Jean, as well as everyone attending, took home a printed image as a keepsake.
Antonio, 4, and mom, Alannah Cerniglia, get busy solving an “Out of this World” puzzle.
Jessy and Landon, 9, Jugenheimer at the dance floor.
Coordination was everything on the “Moon Walk” activity. Feautured, Tamara and Toryn, 8, Fagan.
Carson Adams, 9, attempts to land a rocket, while mom, Bethanie, observes.
A spaced-themed evening brought moms and sons together at the George Mullen Activity Center on Sept. 13. The “Out of this World Mom and Son Night” was filled with music, fun, dance, activities, raffles, prizes and food.
By SUN PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA
