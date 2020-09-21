Moms and their sons spent a fun evening full of activities Friday at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Hosted by North Port Parks & Recreation Department, Mom & Sons night was open to kids from kindergarten through sixth grade, accompanied by mothers, grandmothers, aunts, guardians, and mother-figures who enjoyed games and dinner.

For more about the Parks & Recreation Department's scheduled programs, visit the website, www.cityofnorthport.com/government/city-services/parks-recreation, or follow the Facebook page

