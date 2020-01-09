Sarasota County Property Appraiser Bill Furst and Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates have announced expanded service days in their offices in North Port City Hall, 4790 City Hall Blvd.
The office will now be open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
That means residents can apply for and renew drivers licenses and vehicle tags, obtain disabled parking permits, update and obtain licenses for manufactured homes and boats, get hunting and fishing licenses, pay property and business taxes and more at the Tax Collector's office.
The Property Appraiser and Tax Collector have maintained a permanent office in North Port City Hall since 2011, thanks to a partnership agreement with the city. For more information, visit www.SarasotaTaxCollector.com or call 941-861-8319 for the Tax Collector or visit www.SC-PA.com or call 941-861-8200 for the Property Appraiser.
