NORTH PORT — The Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., will re-open to the public beginning Tuesday, May 26, the city's Parks & Recreation Department announced Monday.
Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. "The facility capacity will be limited based on current re-opening guidelines, and staff have implemented enhanced cleaning protocols for the entire facility," the release states.
The fitness center will be open during operating hours, with two 30-minute closures (10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.) for additional cleaning.
"Access to the cardio and weight equipment will be staggered to provide for physical distancing," the release states.
Here are some things to know:
• The teen lounge will also be available for patron use, with limited capacity.
• Programs with 50 or fewer people who can meet with physical distancing guidelines will also be restarting. Times and availability of instructor-led classes may be modified.
• Drop-in programs will resume with limited capacity based on space and activity.
• Achieve Anything memberships will restart as of May 26. Valid passes or memberships will be automatically extended the same amount of days as the facility was closed. Any passes that would have expired within the closure will automatically be credited for the number of days the pass was valid, but the patron could not use due to the closure.
• Facility rentals with an anticipated attendance of less than 50 will be permitted. Any reservations occurring between May 26 and June 7 with an anticipated attendance of 50 or more people will be refunded without cancellation fees.
• The George Mullen Activity Center will remain closed to the public through the summer. The annual GMAC summer camp program will be in operation at limited capacity beginning June 8. Registration for that program is full. Those interested in being added to the wait list may call 941-429-PARK(7275).
• The Parks & Recreation Department will release more information on the re-opening plans for the North Port Aquatic Center and Warm Mineral Spring Park.
“Staff have worked hard to create and implement this re-opening plan, so we can get back to the business of helping promote health and wellness opportunities available at the Morgan Center," said Laura Ansel, Marketing & Outreach Coordinator with Parks & Recreation. "New and returning patrons to our fitness center will also find that we took advantage of the temporary closing to complete the scheduled equipment replacement.
“We’ve missed everyone and appreciate the understanding and patience of our community during these challenging times.”
For questions, please reach out to North Port Parks & Recreation at Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com or call 941-429-PARK(7275). For the latest information on COVID-19, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Alerts.
