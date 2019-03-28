GULF COVE — A North Port mother was arrested early Wednesday after allegedly leaving her five children — including a pair of newborn twins — in the car while she stopped at a bar.
Kristie Johnson, 35, planned to take her kids, ages 5 years, 3 years, 11 months, and two 20-day-old twins, to her mother’s home in Rotonda West, according to her husband. He had to go do an estimate for a job around 6:30 p.m., and when he came home later that night, nobody was there.
When he called Johnson’s phone, their 5-year-old daughter answered and said they were at McDonald’s. He called a second time around 11:45 p.m., and his daughter answered again. She said she did not know where they were, and her mother was not in the car.
He asked her to describe the area, and the 5-year-old said she saw trees, a fence, and a building with little lights. He told her to blow the horn to get an adult’s attention, but no one came to the vehicle.
The father then left the house in an attempt to find his family, spotted his wife’s car in the parking lot of Bandito’s Bar and then blocked it in.
A responding deputy spoke to the bartender, who said Johnson had been in the bar about 30 minutes and had two Smirnoff vodka sodas.
Johnson did not answer questions from law enforcement, stating only that “she knew what time she left and knew everything that happened and she wanted to end her statement.”
The report doesn’t say who called authorities.
She was charged with five counts of child neglect. Her bond was set at $50,000 Wednesday.
